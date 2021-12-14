Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday December 14, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams for Tuesday, December 14 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.



BOYS GAMES

East Dubuque 32 South Beloit 30

Winnebago 51 Aquin 41

Stillman Valley 49 Mendota 42

LaSalle-Peru 47 Sycamore 36

Durand 71 AFC 32

Pecatonica 61 Polo 29

Christian Life 42 Alden-Hebran 37



GIRLS GAMES

Jefferson 50 Belvidere 23

Harlem 71 East 13

North Boone 42 South Beloit 14

Genoa-Kingston 41 Woodstock 37

Geneseo 55 Dixon 48

Stockton 42 Dakota 38

Orangeville 39 Morrison 27

Sycamore 72 Morris 14

Ottawa 44 Rochelle 27