Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday, December 7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Tuesday night.

[GIRLS]
Belvidere North 43 Jefferson 31
Boylan 54 Belvidere 15
Auburn 59 East 19
Guilford 55 Harlem 45 (Guilford 4-0 in the conference)
Winnebago 41 Rolling Meadows 39 (Bago 8-0)
Stillman Valley 60 60 North Boone 17
Rock Falls 53 Genoa-Kingston 30
Dixon 65 Rockford Lutheran 41 (Dixon 9-0)
West Carroll 45 Oregon 26
Aquin 48 Pearl City 31
Lena-Winslow 58 Durand 18

[BOYS]
East Dubuque 65 Winnebago 62
Oregon 64 West Carroll 21
Byron 56 Pecatonica 53 OT (Tucker’s 3-pointer at the buzzer wins it)
Neuqua Valley 64 Rockford Lutheran 44
Genoa-Kingston 51 Woodstock North 39
Annawan 70 AFC 69 OT
Woodstock 48 Sycamore 46
Aquin 46 Stockton 43
Hiawatha 68 Earlville 39

