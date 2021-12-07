Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday, December 7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Tuesday night.



[GIRLS]

Belvidere North 43 Jefferson 31

Boylan 54 Belvidere 15

Auburn 59 East 19

Guilford 55 Harlem 45 (Guilford 4-0 in the conference)

Winnebago 41 Rolling Meadows 39 (Bago 8-0)

Stillman Valley 60 60 North Boone 17

Rock Falls 53 Genoa-Kingston 30

Dixon 65 Rockford Lutheran 41 (Dixon 9-0)

West Carroll 45 Oregon 26

Aquin 48 Pearl City 31

Lena-Winslow 58 Durand 18



[BOYS]

East Dubuque 65 Winnebago 62

Oregon 64 West Carroll 21

Byron 56 Pecatonica 53 OT (Tucker’s 3-pointer at the buzzer wins it)

Neuqua Valley 64 Rockford Lutheran 44

Genoa-Kingston 51 Woodstock North 39

Annawan 70 AFC 69 OT

Woodstock 48 Sycamore 46

Aquin 46 Stockton 43

Hiawatha 68 Earlville 39

