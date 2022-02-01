Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday, February 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from Tuesday night from around the Rockford area from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39.)

BOYS SCORES

Winnebago 53 Genoa-Kingston 51 OT

Dixon 59 Stillman Valley 30

Rockford Lutheran 80 Rock Falls 54

East Dubuque 50 Byron 43

Eastland 34 Polo 32

Fulton 60 Amboy 16

Dakota 55 Pearl City 34

Lena-Winslow 44 Durand 34

LaSalle-Peru 42 Sycamore 40

South Beloit 70 Schaumburg Christian 37 (Robertson 29 points, 25 rebounds)

GIRLS SCORES

Hononegah 56 Boylan 26 (Indians outscored Boylan 24-2 in 3Q)

Guilford 54 Freeport 27

Jefferson 55 Belvidere 39

Harlem 59 East 23

Belvidere North 43 Auburn 30

Byron 56 oregon 31 (Byron 21-4)

DeKalb 64 Waubonsie Valley 57

Sycamore 42 kaneland 32 (Spartans 23-1)