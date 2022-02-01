Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday, February 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from Tuesday night from around the Rockford area from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39.)
BOYS SCORES
Winnebago 53 Genoa-Kingston 51 OT
Dixon 59 Stillman Valley 30
Rockford Lutheran 80 Rock Falls 54
East Dubuque 50 Byron 43
Eastland 34 Polo 32
Fulton 60 Amboy 16
Dakota 55 Pearl City 34
Lena-Winslow 44 Durand 34
LaSalle-Peru 42 Sycamore 40
South Beloit 70 Schaumburg Christian 37 (Robertson 29 points, 25 rebounds)
GIRLS SCORES
Hononegah 56 Boylan 26 (Indians outscored Boylan 24-2 in 3Q)
Guilford 54 Freeport 27
Jefferson 55 Belvidere 39
Harlem 59 East 23
Belvidere North 43 Auburn 30
Byron 56 oregon 31 (Byron 21-4)
DeKalb 64 Waubonsie Valley 57
Sycamore 42 kaneland 32 (Spartans 23-1)