ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Tuesday, February 14 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rockford Lutheran 69 Rockford Christian 59 (Crusaders clinch BNC championship)
Stillman Valley 66 Genoa-Kingston 43
Princeton 49 Byron 38
Morrison 72 Oregon 61
Pecatonica 66 Lena-Winslow 58 (Indians clinch NUIC North title)
Fulton 74 AFC 66
Forreston 47 Polo 41
South Beloit 56 Westminster Christian 21
Neuqua Valley 76 DeKalb 70
Sycamore 51 Plano 44
GIRLS 4A Huntley Regional
Huntley 59 DeKalb 38
Guilford 63 Jefferson 46
Girls 3A Sycamore Regional
Boylan 62 Belvidere North 18
Burlington Central 68 Plano 34
Girls 3A Dixon Regional
Galesburg 54 Sterling 32
Rock Island 45 Dixon 44 Ot
Girls 2A Byron Regional
Byron 74 Rockford Christian 38
Winnebago 73 Rockford Lutheran 41
Girls 2A Marengo Regional
Aurora Central Catholic 54 Johnsburg 38
Marengo 46 Genoa-Kingston 38
Girls 2A West Carroll Regional
Stillman Valley 58 Riverdale 30
Alleman 42 Rock Falls 37
Girls 1A Pearl City Regional
Morrison 40 Lena-Winslow 27
Girls 1A Amboy Regional
Amboy 50 AFC 42
Polo 51 Forreston 45
