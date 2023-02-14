ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Tuesday, February 14 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



BOYS BASKETBALL

Rockford Lutheran 69 Rockford Christian 59 (Crusaders clinch BNC championship)

Stillman Valley 66 Genoa-Kingston 43

Princeton 49 Byron 38

Morrison 72 Oregon 61

Pecatonica 66 Lena-Winslow 58 (Indians clinch NUIC North title)

Fulton 74 AFC 66

Forreston 47 Polo 41

South Beloit 56 Westminster Christian 21

Neuqua Valley 76 DeKalb 70

Sycamore 51 Plano 44



GIRLS 4A Huntley Regional

Huntley 59 DeKalb 38

Guilford 63 Jefferson 46



Girls 3A Sycamore Regional

Boylan 62 Belvidere North 18

Burlington Central 68 Plano 34



Girls 3A Dixon Regional

Galesburg 54 Sterling 32

Rock Island 45 Dixon 44 Ot



Girls 2A Byron Regional

Byron 74 Rockford Christian 38

Winnebago 73 Rockford Lutheran 41



Girls 2A Marengo Regional

Aurora Central Catholic 54 Johnsburg 38

Marengo 46 Genoa-Kingston 38



Girls 2A West Carroll Regional

Stillman Valley 58 Riverdale 30

Alleman 42 Rock Falls 37



Girls 1A Pearl City Regional

Morrison 40 Lena-Winslow 27



Girls 1A Amboy Regional

Amboy 50 AFC 42

Polo 51 Forreston 45

