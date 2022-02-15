ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores for Tuesday, February 15 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday’s at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.



BOYS REGULAR SEASON SCORES

Winnebago 52 Aquin 29

Genoa-Kinston 49 Stillman Valley 41

Dixon 58 Sandwich 38

Rochelle 71 Byron 53

Polo 40 Forreston 38

DeKalb 54 Nequa Valley 48

East Dubuque 55 Galena 48

Lena-Winslow 59 Warren 35

Orangeville 68 Christian Life 41

Indian Creek 70 Hiawatha 36

Marengo 65 Woodstock 33

Morrison 44 Oregon 41



1A Girls Eastland Regional

Eastland 50 Morrison 39



1A Girls Indian Creek Regional

Pecatonica 54 Alden-Hebron 23

Polo 50 Indian Creek 45



1A Girls Durand Regional

Aquin 50 Durand 28

Amboy 29 Dakota 26



1A Girls Stockton Regional

Stockton 43 Orangeville 30

Lena-Winslow 43 River Ridge 39



2A Girls Rockford Lutheran Regional

Byron 61 Rockford Christian 41

Lutheran 48 Stillman Valley 36



3A Girls Rochelle Regional

Belvidere North 39 Kaneland 36



3A Girls Sterling Regional

Dixon 29 Sterling 21

Galesburg 63 LaSalle-Peru 43

