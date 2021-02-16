Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday, February 16

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area for Tuesday, February 16 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (For a weekly look at all things high school basketball catch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39).

NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 47 Belvidere North 23
East 57 Guilford 42
Harlem 67 Belvidere 39
Freeport at Boylan canceled

AREA BOYS
DeKalb 55 Waubsonsie Valley 49
Dakota 54 Lena-Winslow 40
Genoa-Kingston 68 Mendota 32

NIC-10 GIRLS BASKETBALL
Guilford 88 East 24
Boylan 77 Freeport 20
Harlem 65 Belvidere 17
Auburn at Belvidere North canceled

AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL
Genoa-Kingston 47 Mendota 19

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories