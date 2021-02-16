ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area for Tuesday, February 16 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (For a weekly look at all things high school basketball catch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39).
NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 47 Belvidere North 23
East 57 Guilford 42
Harlem 67 Belvidere 39
Freeport at Boylan canceled
AREA BOYS
DeKalb 55 Waubsonsie Valley 49
Dakota 54 Lena-Winslow 40
Genoa-Kingston 68 Mendota 32
NIC-10 GIRLS BASKETBALL
Guilford 88 East 24
Boylan 77 Freeport 20
Harlem 65 Belvidere 17
Auburn at Belvidere North canceled
AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL
Genoa-Kingston 47 Mendota 19
Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday, February 16
