Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday, January 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, January 4 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (“Overtime” returns this Friday, January 7 at 11 p.m. on Fox 39).



GIRLS SCORES

Hononegah 50 Belvidere North 24

Auburn 50 Belvidere 27 (Gray 23 points)

Winnebago 54 Rock Falls 41

Byron 36 Dixon 30

Stillman Valley 42 Rockford Lutheran 41

Jefferson at Freeport postponed

Harlem at Boylan postponed



BOYS SCORES

Beloit Memorial 79 Freeport 76 OT

South Beloit 58 North Boone 45 (Knepper 23 points, Robertson 17 points, 7 blocks)

Genoa-Kingston 71 Belvidere 28

Dixon 51 Geneseo 28

Galena 49 Stockton 38

Milledgeville 54 Forreston 41

Eastland 51 Amboy 23

Aquin 51 Orangeville 35

Rochelle 81 LaSalle-Peru 57

Westlake Christian 45 Christian Life 35

Pecatonica 71 Pearl City 15

Lena-Winslow 43 Dakota 34

East Dubuque 73 River Ridge 49