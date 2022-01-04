Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday, January 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, January 4 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (“Overtime” returns this Friday, January 7 at 11 p.m. on Fox 39).
GIRLS SCORES
Hononegah 50 Belvidere North 24
Auburn 50 Belvidere 27 (Gray 23 points)
Winnebago 54 Rock Falls 41
Byron 36 Dixon 30
Stillman Valley 42 Rockford Lutheran 41
Jefferson at Freeport postponed
Harlem at Boylan postponed
BOYS SCORES
Beloit Memorial 79 Freeport 76 OT
South Beloit 58 North Boone 45 (Knepper 23 points, Robertson 17 points, 7 blocks)
Genoa-Kingston 71 Belvidere 28
Dixon 51 Geneseo 28
Galena 49 Stockton 38
Milledgeville 54 Forreston 41
Eastland 51 Amboy 23
Aquin 51 Orangeville 35
Rochelle 81 LaSalle-Peru 57
Westlake Christian 45 Christian Life 35
Pecatonica 71 Pearl City 15
Lena-Winslow 43 Dakota 34
East Dubuque 73 River Ridge 49
