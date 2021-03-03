Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday, March 2

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area for Tuesday, March 2 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Catch ‘Overtime’ on-the-air Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for the latest in high school basketball.
NIC-10 GIRLS
Auburn 59 Harlem 58 (Brooklyn Gray scores 28 points)
Belvidere North 46 Boylan 39 (Blue Thunder 3-1)
Guilford 66 Jefferson 52
AREA GIRLS
Naperville N. 48 DeKalb 20
NIC-10 BOYS
Boylan 44 Belv. North 32
Harlem 54 Auburn 45
East 79 Belvidere 32
Hononegah 85 Freeport 78
Jefferson 51 Guilford 37 (J-Hawks 9-0 in conference play)
NUIC BOYS
East Dubuque 54 Orangeville 46
Aquin 68 Druand 32
Scales Mound 77 Galena 59
Forreston 55 Amboy 52
Stockton 42 River Ridge 23
AREA BOYS
DeKalb 51 Naperville N. 48 (Barbs 14-0)
Marengo 48 Richmond-Burton 40
