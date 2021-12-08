Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, December 8

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores in the Rockford area for Wednesday, December 8.

NIC-10 BOYS

Auburn 73 Guilford 60

Hononegah 56 Harlem 29

Boylan 57 Jefferson 33

East 53 Belvidere North 50 OT

Freeport 79 Belvidere 38

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Polo 59 Durand 42

Aquin 59 Pearl City 26

Rock Falls 53 Bureau Valley 30

Peru St. Bede 65 Stillman Valley 55

GIRLS SCORES

Dakota 30 Warren 25

Sycamore 57 Kaneland 40

River Ridge 53 South Beloit 34

Rochelle 54 Indian Creek 34