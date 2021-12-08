Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, December 8

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores in the Rockford area for Wednesday, December 8.
NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 73 Guilford 60
Hononegah 56 Harlem 29
Boylan 57 Jefferson 33
East 53 Belvidere North 50 OT
Freeport 79 Belvidere 38
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Polo 59 Durand 42
Aquin 59 Pearl City 26
Rock Falls 53 Bureau Valley 30
Peru St. Bede 65 Stillman Valley 55
GIRLS SCORES
Dakota 30 Warren 25
Sycamore 57 Kaneland 40
River Ridge 53 South Beloit 34
Rochelle 54 Indian Creek 34