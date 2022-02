ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores for Tuesday, February 15 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday’s at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.

BOYS REGULAR SEASON SCORES

Jefferson 37 Belvidere 48

Boylan 55 Hononegah 54

Harlem 41 East 48

Freeport 48 Guilford 72

Auburn 50 Belvidere North 34

Sycamore 36 Genoa-Kingston 43

South Beloit 61 Yorkville Christian 83

Rock Falls 55 Dakota 50