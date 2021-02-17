Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, February 17

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area for Wednesday, February 17 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.

BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Byron 48 Rockford Christian 47 (Maxwell Connell GW layup with 2.1 to play)
Dixon 61 North Boone 22
Genoa-Kingston 66 Stillman Valley 41 (Cogs 5-0 in the conference)
Winnebago 90 Oregon 43 (Bago 5-0 in the conference)
Rock Falls 48 Mendota 36

AREA BOYS
Sycamore 48 Kaneland 46
Earlville 63 Hiawatha 31
Indian Creek 71 Somonauk 38

BIG NORTHERN GIRLS
Byron 44 Rockford Christian 31
Dixon 75 North Boone 23
Stillman Valley 40 Genoa Kingston 29 (Cardinals 5-0, 4-0)
Winnebago 64 Oregon 29
Rock Falls 59 Mendota 22

NUIC GIRLS
Forreston 42 AFC 33
Dakota 42 Le-Win 37
Eastland 63 Polo 47
Amboy 67 Milledgeville 24

AREA GIRLS
Sycamore 59 Kaneland 39

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories