Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, February 17

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area for Wednesday, February 17 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Byron 48 Rockford Christian 47 (Maxwell Connell GW layup with 2.1 to play)
Dixon 61 North Boone 22
Genoa-Kingston 66 Stillman Valley 41 (Cogs 5-0 in the conference)
Winnebago 90 Oregon 43 (Bago 5-0 in the conference)
Rock Falls 48 Mendota 36
AREA BOYS
Sycamore 48 Kaneland 46
Earlville 63 Hiawatha 31
Indian Creek 71 Somonauk 38
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS
Byron 44 Rockford Christian 31
Dixon 75 North Boone 23
Stillman Valley 40 Genoa Kingston 29 (Cardinals 5-0, 4-0)
Winnebago 64 Oregon 29
Rock Falls 59 Mendota 22
NUIC GIRLS
Forreston 42 AFC 33
Dakota 42 Le-Win 37
Eastland 63 Polo 47
Amboy 67 Milledgeville 24
AREA GIRLS
Sycamore 59 Kaneland 39