Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, February 17

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Making it through this short basketball season is turning out to be more challenging then many of us had suspected. A second NIC-10 boys basketball team is now paused...Freeport.

Freeport athletic director Jeff Fitzpatrick tells me it is due to a COVID related issue on the team. Fitzpatrick isn't sure how long the basketball program will be paused. Freeport's game at Boylan Tuesday night was canceled.

Fitzpatrick says no other sports teams at Freeport High School are affected.

Last Wednesday the Hononegah boys basketball program began a two-week quarantine because of a positive COVID test. The Belvidere North girls basketball program never started its season due to COVID. Belvidere North hasn't played a game yet. It's first game is scheduled for next Tuesday, February 23.