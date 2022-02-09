ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the area for Wednesday, February 9 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” for complete coverage of high school basketball Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.
NIC-10 BOYS SCORES
Auburn 75 East 66 (Jones scores 24. Auburn clinches NIC-10 championship.
Belvidere North 41 Jefferson 32
Hononegah 67 Freeport 66
Harlem 62 Guilford 61
Boylan 75 Belvidere 44
UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS
Auburn (15-0, 22-4)
Guilford (11-4, 16-11)
East (11-4, 20-8)
Boylan (10-5, 18-9)
Hononegah (9-6, 14-9)
Belv. North (7-8, 15-13)
Harlem (6-9, 9-18)
Freeport (5-10, 9-14)
Jefferson (1-14, 4-23)
Belvidere (0-15, 4-21)
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Fulton 80 Polo 25
Eastland 57 Forreston 50
Aquin 53 Durand 42
Orangeville 64 Pearl City 28
Galena 57 Warren 32
Scales Mound 49 East Dubuque 29
River Ridge 67 West Carroll 37
Dakota 53 Milledgeville 43
GIRLS SCORES
Serena 53 Oregon 36
Rockford Christian 38 Stillman Valley 37
Galena 43 Stockton 31
Genoa-Kingston 55 Plano 35
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the area for Wednesday, February 9 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” for complete coverage of high school basketball Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.