ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the area for Wednesday, February 9 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” for complete coverage of high school basketball Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.



NIC-10 BOYS SCORES

Auburn 75 East 66 (Jones scores 24. Auburn clinches NIC-10 championship.

Belvidere North 41 Jefferson 32

Hononegah 67 Freeport 66

Harlem 62 Guilford 61

Boylan 75 Belvidere 44



UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS

Auburn (15-0, 22-4)

Guilford (11-4, 16-11)

East (11-4, 20-8)

Boylan (10-5, 18-9)

Hononegah (9-6, 14-9)

Belv. North (7-8, 15-13)

Harlem (6-9, 9-18)

Freeport (5-10, 9-14)

Jefferson (1-14, 4-23)

Belvidere (0-15, 4-21)



OTHER BOYS SCORES

Fulton 80 Polo 25

Eastland 57 Forreston 50

Aquin 53 Durand 42

Orangeville 64 Pearl City 28

Galena 57 Warren 32

Scales Mound 49 East Dubuque 29

River Ridge 67 West Carroll 37

Dakota 53 Milledgeville 43



GIRLS SCORES

Serena 53 Oregon 36

Rockford Christian 38 Stillman Valley 37

Galena 43 Stockton 31

Genoa-Kingston 55 Plano 35