Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, January 26

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Here are the boys and girls basketball scores and the updated boys NIC-10 standings following Wednesday night from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for the latest high school basketball news, highlights, interviews and feature stories. It’s rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39



NIC-10 BOYS SCORES

Guilford 40 Boylan 34 (Johnson scores 19 for the Vikings)

Auburn 76 Jefferson 47 (Still no Mike Jones, but no problem for the NIC-10 leaders)

East 73 Freeport 54 (E-Rabs quietly racking up the wins)

Hononegah 72 Belvidere 51

Belvidere North at Harlem (Postponed until Monday)



UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS

Auburn (11-0, 18-3))

Guilford (10-2, 15-9)

East (8-2, 17-6)

Boylan (7-3, 14-7)

Hononegah (6-5, 11-8)

Harlem (4-6, 7-15)

Belvidere North (3-7, 10-12)

Freeport (3-6, 7-10)

Jefferson (1-10, 4-19)

Belvidere (0-12, 3-18)

MORE BOYS SCORES

Winnebago 63 Marengo 52

Harvard 54 Oregon 33

Genoa-Kingston 52 Indian Creek 39

Forreston 47 AFC 45

Aquin 58 Pearl City 39

East Dubuque 73 West Carroll 20

Stockton 43 Warren 30

Dakota 47 Orangeville 45

Galena 49 River Ridge 37

Naperville Central 59 DeKalb 56



GIRLS SCORES

Sycamore 55 Morris 22 (Spartans are 22-0)

Genoa-Kingston 35 Rockford Christian 34

Orangeville 54 Warren 15

Durand 36 Forreston 30