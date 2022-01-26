Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, January 26

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Here are the boys and girls basketball scores and the updated boys NIC-10 standings following Wednesday night from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for the latest high school basketball news, highlights, interviews and feature stories. It’s rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39
NIC-10 BOYS SCORES
Guilford 40 Boylan 34 (Johnson scores 19 for the Vikings)
Auburn 76 Jefferson 47 (Still no Mike Jones, but no problem for the NIC-10 leaders)
East 73 Freeport 54 (E-Rabs quietly racking up the wins)
Hononegah 72 Belvidere 51
Belvidere North at Harlem (Postponed until Monday)
UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS
Auburn (11-0, 18-3))
Guilford (10-2, 15-9)
East (8-2, 17-6)
Boylan (7-3, 14-7)
Hononegah (6-5, 11-8)
Harlem (4-6, 7-15)
Belvidere North (3-7, 10-12)
Freeport (3-6, 7-10)
Jefferson (1-10, 4-19)
Belvidere (0-12, 3-18)
MORE BOYS SCORES
Winnebago 63 Marengo 52
Harvard 54 Oregon 33
Genoa-Kingston 52 Indian Creek 39
Forreston 47 AFC 45
Aquin 58 Pearl City 39
East Dubuque 73 West Carroll 20
Stockton 43 Warren 30
Dakota 47 Orangeville 45
Galena 49 River Ridge 37
Naperville Central 59 DeKalb 56
GIRLS SCORES
Sycamore 55 Morris 22 (Spartans are 22-0)
Genoa-Kingston 35 Rockford Christian 34
Orangeville 54 Warren 15
Durand 36 Forreston 30