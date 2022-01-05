Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, January 5

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball results from Wednesday, January 5 for the Rockford area along with updated NIC-10 boys standings from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. “Overtime” returns this Friday night, January 7 live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. Rebroadcast on Sunday at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.

NIC-10 BOYS SCORES
Auburn 58 Belvidere North 36
Boylan 60 Hononegah 30
East 63 Harlem 48
Guilford 73 Freeport 67
Jefferson 57 Belvidere 50

NIC-10 STANDINGS (through Wednesday, Jan. 5)
Auburn 7-0, 13-3
Boylan 5-1, 11-3
Guilford 5-1, 9-6
East 5-2, 11-4
Hononegah 3-4, 8-5
Belvidere North 2-3, 8-8
Harlem 2-5, 5-11
Freeport 2-5, 6-8
Jefferson 1-6, 4-12
Belvidere 0-5, 2-11

OTHER BOYS SCORES
Stillman Valley 65 Marengo 53
South Beloit 68 Alden-Hebron 26 (SoBos 12-1. Robertson 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, Ayotte 15 points)
Rock Falls at Genoa-Kingston postponed

GIRLS SCORES
Rockford Lutheran 58 Belvidere 25
Orangeville 27 Dakota 15
Sycamore 64 Ottawa 33 (Spartans 15-0, Carrier 15 points)
South Beloit 36 Alden-Hebron 28

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories