Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, January 5

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball results from Wednesday, January 5 for the Rockford area along with updated NIC-10 boys standings from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. “Overtime” returns this Friday night, January 7 live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. Rebroadcast on Sunday at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.
NIC-10 BOYS SCORES
Auburn 58 Belvidere North 36
Boylan 60 Hononegah 30
East 63 Harlem 48
Guilford 73 Freeport 67
Jefferson 57 Belvidere 50
NIC-10 STANDINGS (through Wednesday, Jan. 5)
Auburn 7-0, 13-3
Boylan 5-1, 11-3
Guilford 5-1, 9-6
East 5-2, 11-4
Hononegah 3-4, 8-5
Belvidere North 2-3, 8-8
Harlem 2-5, 5-11
Freeport 2-5, 6-8
Jefferson 1-6, 4-12
Belvidere 0-5, 2-11
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Stillman Valley 65 Marengo 53
South Beloit 68 Alden-Hebron 26 (SoBos 12-1. Robertson 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, Ayotte 15 points)
Rock Falls at Genoa-Kingston postponed
GIRLS SCORES
Rockford Lutheran 58 Belvidere 25
Orangeville 27 Dakota 15
Sycamore 64 Ottawa 33 (Spartans 15-0, Carrier 15 points)
South Beloit 36 Alden-Hebron 28
