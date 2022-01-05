Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, January 5

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball results from Wednesday, January 5 for the Rockford area along with updated NIC-10 boys standings from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. “Overtime” returns this Friday night, January 7 live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. Rebroadcast on Sunday at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.



NIC-10 BOYS SCORES

Auburn 58 Belvidere North 36

Boylan 60 Hononegah 30

East 63 Harlem 48

Guilford 73 Freeport 67

Jefferson 57 Belvidere 50



NIC-10 STANDINGS (through Wednesday, Jan. 5)

Auburn 7-0, 13-3

Boylan 5-1, 11-3

Guilford 5-1, 9-6

East 5-2, 11-4

Hononegah 3-4, 8-5

Belvidere North 2-3, 8-8

Harlem 2-5, 5-11

Freeport 2-5, 6-8

Jefferson 1-6, 4-12

Belvidere 0-5, 2-11



OTHER BOYS SCORES

Stillman Valley 65 Marengo 53

South Beloit 68 Alden-Hebron 26 (SoBos 12-1. Robertson 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, Ayotte 15 points)

Rock Falls at Genoa-Kingston postponed



GIRLS SCORES

Rockford Lutheran 58 Belvidere 25

Orangeville 27 Dakota 15

Sycamore 64 Ottawa 33 (Spartans 15-0, Carrier 15 points)

South Beloit 36 Alden-Hebron 28