ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results from Wednesday night involving Rockford area teams.



NIC-10 BOYS

Auburn 67 Freeport 32

Belvidere 73 East 66

Boylan 72 Belvidere North 40

Guilford 53 Jefferson 42

Harlem 57 Hononegah 53



OTHER BOYS GAMES

Downers Grove 75 Rockford Lutheran 54

Genoa-Kingston 58 Marengo 38

Galena 69 Durand 40

Indian Creek 58 Amboy 36

Dakota 54 Forreston 43

Eastland 51 Stockton 36



GIRLS GAMES

Dixon 43 Ottawa 32

RiverRidge/Scales Mound 45 Dakota 8

Polo 51 Durand 14

South Beloit 49 Harvard 45

Forreston 48 Pearl City 24

Warren 48 Milledgeville 30