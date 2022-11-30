ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results from Wednesday night involving Rockford area teams.
NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 67 Freeport 32
Belvidere 73 East 66
Boylan 72 Belvidere North 40
Guilford 53 Jefferson 42
Harlem 57 Hononegah 53
OTHER BOYS GAMES
Downers Grove 75 Rockford Lutheran 54
Genoa-Kingston 58 Marengo 38
Galena 69 Durand 40
Indian Creek 58 Amboy 36
Dakota 54 Forreston 43
Eastland 51 Stockton 36
GIRLS GAMES
Dixon 43 Ottawa 32
RiverRidge/Scales Mound 45 Dakota 8
Polo 51 Durand 14
South Beloit 49 Harvard 45
Forreston 48 Pearl City 24
Warren 48 Milledgeville 30
