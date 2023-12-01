ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys’ and girls’ high school basketball results from around the Rockford area for Friday, December 1 compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. “Overtime” returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 5 at 11 p.m.



NIC-10 Boys

Guilford 71 Hononegah 51

Boylan 57 Belvidere 43

Belvidere North 65 Harlem 63 (North is 5-1, Adam Brown scored 35 points)

Freeport 70 Jefferson 58

Auburn at East Saturday at 3:30 p.m.



OTHER BOYS SCORES

South Beloit 70 Alden-Hebron 29 (Robertson 37 points, 20 rebounds)

Genoa-Kingston 58 Oregon 57

Milledgeville 62 Stockton 54 (Nye 39 points)

Metea Valley 44 DeKalb 42

Sycamore 57 LaSalle-Peru 53

IMSA 56 Hiawatha 42



NIC-10 Girls

Auburn 65 East 21

Boylan 73 Belvidere 33 (Esparza 24 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks)

Harlem 48 Belvidere North 40

Freeport 52 Jefferson 41

Hononegah 40 Guilford 36



OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Genoa-Kingston 46 Oregon 16

Orangeville 53 RR/Scales Mound 37 (Sullivan 27 points, 12 rebounds)

Pecatonica 60 Stockton 30 (Rager 24 points)

Amboy 51 Polo 40

Harvard 44 South Beloit 35

DeKalb 51 Metea Valley 31

