ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys’ and girls’ high school basketball results from around the Rockford area for Friday, December 1 compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. “Overtime” returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 5 at 11 p.m.

NIC-10 Boys
Guilford 71 Hononegah 51
Boylan 57 Belvidere 43
Belvidere North 65 Harlem 63 (North is 5-1, Adam Brown scored 35 points)
Freeport 70 Jefferson 58
Auburn at East Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

OTHER BOYS SCORES
South Beloit 70 Alden-Hebron 29 (Robertson 37 points, 20 rebounds)
Genoa-Kingston 58 Oregon 57
Milledgeville 62 Stockton 54 (Nye 39 points)
Metea Valley 44 DeKalb 42
Sycamore 57 LaSalle-Peru 53
IMSA 56 Hiawatha 42

NIC-10 Girls
Auburn 65 East 21
Boylan 73 Belvidere 33 (Esparza 24 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks)
Harlem 48 Belvidere North 40
Freeport 52 Jefferson 41
Hononegah 40 Guilford 36

OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Genoa-Kingston 46 Oregon 16
Orangeville 53 RR/Scales Mound 37 (Sullivan 27 points, 12 rebounds)
Pecatonica 60 Stockton 30 (Rager 24 points)
Amboy 51 Polo 40
Harvard 44 South Beloit 35
DeKalb 51 Metea Valley 31