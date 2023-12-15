ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores involving teams in the Rockford area from Friday, December 15 as compiled by the “Overtime” team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch for the return of “Overtime” on Fox 39 Friday, January 5th for highlights, interviews and feature stories.



NIC-10 BOYS

Guilford 49 Boylan 45 (Vikings 6-0 and in sole possession of first place)

Hononegah 66 Belvidere North 51 (North suffers first conf. loss, Houi 18pts. for Hono)

Freeport 66 East 52 (Demetric Macon scores 1,000th point for Freeport)



BIG NORTHERN BOYS

Byron 62 Winnebago 34 (Tucker 35 points for Byron)

Rockford Christian 79 North Boone 45

Dixon 62 Stillman Valley 24 (Dukes 9-1)



OTHER BOYS GAMES

Waubonsie Valley 49 DeKalb 45

Big Rock 62 Hiawatha 32

Galena 61 AFC 24

Ottawa 55 Rochelle 47

Sycamore 57 Morris 48

Elgin St. Edward 65 Marengo 30



NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES

Auburn 52 Harlem 25

Boylan 39 Guilford 30

Freeport 50 East 34



OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Byron 56 Stillman Valley 52

Dixon 67 Peru St. Bede 37

Rockford Lutheran 67 Christian Life 23 (Parker 25 points, 5 steals, 5 assists)