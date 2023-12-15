ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores involving teams in the Rockford area from Friday, December 15 as compiled by the “Overtime” team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch for the return of “Overtime” on Fox 39 Friday, January 5th for highlights, interviews and feature stories.
NIC-10 BOYS
Guilford 49 Boylan 45 (Vikings 6-0 and in sole possession of first place)
Hononegah 66 Belvidere North 51 (North suffers first conf. loss, Houi 18pts. for Hono)
Freeport 66 East 52 (Demetric Macon scores 1,000th point for Freeport)
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Byron 62 Winnebago 34 (Tucker 35 points for Byron)
Rockford Christian 79 North Boone 45
Dixon 62 Stillman Valley 24 (Dukes 9-1)
OTHER BOYS GAMES
Waubonsie Valley 49 DeKalb 45
Big Rock 62 Hiawatha 32
Galena 61 AFC 24
Ottawa 55 Rochelle 47
Sycamore 57 Morris 48
Elgin St. Edward 65 Marengo 30
NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES
Auburn 52 Harlem 25
Boylan 39 Guilford 30
Freeport 50 East 34
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Byron 56 Stillman Valley 52
Dixon 67 Peru St. Bede 37
Rockford Lutheran 67 Christian Life 23 (Parker 25 points, 5 steals, 5 assists)
