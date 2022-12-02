ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (Note: ‘Overtime’ returns Friday night, January 6th at 11 p.m. on Fox 39)



NIC-10 BOYS

Auburn 83 East 54

Boylan 64 Belvidere 33

Harlem 58 Belvidere North 54

Freeport 68 Jefferson 58

Guilford 64 Hononegah 41



AREA BOYS GAMES

Oregon 57 Indian Creek 35

Rockford Christian 60 Winnebago 42

Dakota 54 Forreston 43

Ottawa Marquette 63 AFC 28

South Beloit 58 Alden-Hebron 29

Newark 70 Hiawatha 31

Kaneland 85 Rochelle 54

Sandwich 40 Sycamore 24

DeKalb 61 Metea Valley 55



NIC-10 GIRLS

Auburn 62 East 24

Boylan 61 Belvidere 19

Harlem 61 Belvidere North 30

Jefferson 58 Freeport 30

Hononegah 48 Guilford 36



AREA GIRLS GAMES

Genoa-Kingston 49 Richmond-Burton 14

Rock Falls 54 Oregon 15

Orangeville 44 River Ridge/Scales Mound 43

Sycamore 50 Sandwich 24

