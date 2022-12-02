ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (Note: ‘Overtime’ returns Friday night, January 6th at 11 p.m. on Fox 39)
NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 83 East 54
Boylan 64 Belvidere 33
Harlem 58 Belvidere North 54
Freeport 68 Jefferson 58
Guilford 64 Hononegah 41
AREA BOYS GAMES
Oregon 57 Indian Creek 35
Rockford Christian 60 Winnebago 42
Dakota 54 Forreston 43
Ottawa Marquette 63 AFC 28
South Beloit 58 Alden-Hebron 29
Newark 70 Hiawatha 31
Kaneland 85 Rochelle 54
Sandwich 40 Sycamore 24
DeKalb 61 Metea Valley 55
NIC-10 GIRLS
Auburn 62 East 24
Boylan 61 Belvidere 19
Harlem 61 Belvidere North 30
Jefferson 58 Freeport 30
Hononegah 48 Guilford 36
AREA GIRLS GAMES
Genoa-Kingston 49 Richmond-Burton 14
Rock Falls 54 Oregon 15
Orangeville 44 River Ridge/Scales Mound 43
Sycamore 50 Sandwich 24
