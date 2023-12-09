ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) —Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday, December 8 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



NIC-10 Boys Scores

Belvidere North 53 Auburn 51 OT (Braeden Brown 30 points)

Guilford 68 Freeport 47 (Malachi Johnson 17 points, 1,000th career point)

Harlem 48 Belvidere 45

Boylan 41 Jefferson 38

Hononegah 42 East 36



UPDATED NIC-10 Standings

Belvidere North 4-0, 7-1

Guilford 4-0, 7-2

Auburn 3-1, 3-5

Boylan 2-2, 4-4

Freeport 2-2, 4-4

Hononegah 2-2, 3-4

East 1-2, 2-6

Harlem 1-3, 3-7

Jefferson 0-3, 3-5

Belvidere 0-4, 1-7



Other Boys’ Scores

Oregon 57 Polo 47

Winnebago 55 Forreston 22 (Larson 26 for Bago)

Fulton 51 Orangeville 37

Pecatonica 76 Pearl City 48

South Beloit 51 Harvest Christian 49 OT (Robertson 30 points, 16 rbs., 5 blocks)

Eastland 60 River Ridge 39 (Krogman 22)

Lena-Winslow 44 Dakota 32

Hiawatha 70 DePue 20

Rock Falls 64 Mendota 47

DeKalb 63 Naperville C. 53 (Grant 30 points for Barbs)



NIC-10 Girls Scores

Auburn 52 Belvidere North 23

Harlem 52 Belvidere 37

Boylan 73 Jefferson 46 (Esparza 25 points, 14 rebounds)

Hononegah 76 East 20

Guilford 48 Freeport 24



Big Northern Girls Scores

Stillman Valley 49 Dixon 42 (Janssen 23 points, Cardinals 10-1)

Rockford Christian 58 North Boone 21 (Park 21)

Sycamore 52 Ottawa 48



