ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores involving teams from around the Rockford area from Friday, December 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m. starting January 6.

NIC-10 BOYS

Auburn 62 Belvidere North 43

Boylan 77 Jefferson 61

Guilford 78 Freeport 57

Hononegah 66 East 64

AREA BOYS

Genoa-Kingston 62 Oregon 36

Dixon 55 Woodstock 34

Warren 65 Milledgeville 56

Christian Life 52 Mooseheart 51

NIC-10 GIRLS

Auburn 59 Belvidere North 37

Harlem 56 Belvidere 47

Boylan 58 Jefferson 37

Hononegah 69 East 11

Guilford 63 Freeport 7

BIG NORTHERN GIRLS

Byron 54 Winnebago 51

Dixon 50 Stillman Valley 24

Genoa-Kingston 44 Oregon 27

Lutheran 47 Marengo 26

NUIC GIRLS

Aquin 35 Orangeville 32

Eastland 47 Polo 24

Forreston 63 Hiawatha 16

Sycamore 67 Rochelle 29