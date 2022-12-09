ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores involving teams from around the Rockford area from Friday, December 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m. starting January 6.
NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 62 Belvidere North 43
Boylan 77 Jefferson 61
Guilford 78 Freeport 57
Hononegah 66 East 64
AREA BOYS
Genoa-Kingston 62 Oregon 36
Dixon 55 Woodstock 34
Warren 65 Milledgeville 56
Christian Life 52 Mooseheart 51
NIC-10 GIRLS
Auburn 59 Belvidere North 37
Harlem 56 Belvidere 47
Boylan 58 Jefferson 37
Hononegah 69 East 11
Guilford 63 Freeport 7
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS
Byron 54 Winnebago 51
Dixon 50 Stillman Valley 24
Genoa-Kingston 44 Oregon 27
Lutheran 47 Marengo 26
NUIC GIRLS
Aquin 35 Orangeville 32
Eastland 47 Polo 24
Forreston 63 Hiawatha 16
Sycamore 67 Rochelle 29