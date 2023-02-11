ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys high school basketball scores involving teams from the Rockford area from Friday night, February 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



NIC-10 BOYS

Guilford 75 Belvidere North 61

Auburn 60 Jefferson 48

Hononegah 52 Belvidere 42

Boylan 93 Freeport 64

East 83 Harlem 32



UPDATED NIC-10 BOYS STANDINGS

Guilford 14-2

Auburn 13-3

Boylan 12-4

East 12-4

Harlem 7-9

Freeport 5-11

Hononegah 5-11

Jefferson 4-12

Belvidere 4-12

Belvidere North 4-12



BIG NORTHERN BOYS

Byron 51 Stillman Valley 38

Rockford Christian 71 Dixon 59 (Royal Lions 27-1)

Rockford Lutheran 61 Winnebago 53 (Crusaders’ 40th straight BNC win)

Rock Falls 86 Genoa-Kingston 59



UPDATED BIG NORTHERN BOYS STANDINGS

Rockford Lutheran 8-0

Rockford Christian 7-1

Byron 6-3

Dixon 5-3

Winnebago 4-4

Stillman Valley 3-4



NUIC BOYS

Dakota 47 Aquin 43

Pecatonica 74 Durand 39

Fulton 51 Forreston 29

Scales Mound 54 Stockton 50

Lena-Winslow 51 Pearl City 37



OTHER BOYS GAMES

South Beloit 64 Schaumburg Christian 33

Christian Life 57 Mooseheart 49

Kaneland 52 Sycamore 48

DeKalb 59 Naperville Central 32