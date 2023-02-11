ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys high school basketball scores involving teams from the Rockford area from Friday night, February 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
Watch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39).
NIC-10 BOYS
Guilford 75 Belvidere North 61
Auburn 60 Jefferson 48
Hononegah 52 Belvidere 42
Boylan 93 Freeport 64
East 83 Harlem 32
UPDATED NIC-10 BOYS STANDINGS
Guilford 14-2
Auburn 13-3
Boylan 12-4
East 12-4
Harlem 7-9
Freeport 5-11
Hononegah 5-11
Jefferson 4-12
Belvidere 4-12
Belvidere North 4-12
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Byron 51 Stillman Valley 38
Rockford Christian 71 Dixon 59 (Royal Lions 27-1)
Rockford Lutheran 61 Winnebago 53 (Crusaders’ 40th straight BNC win)
Rock Falls 86 Genoa-Kingston 59
UPDATED BIG NORTHERN BOYS STANDINGS
Rockford Lutheran 8-0
Rockford Christian 7-1
Byron 6-3
Dixon 5-3
Winnebago 4-4
Stillman Valley 3-4
NUIC BOYS
Dakota 47 Aquin 43
Pecatonica 74 Durand 39
Fulton 51 Forreston 29
Scales Mound 54 Stockton 50
Lena-Winslow 51 Pearl City 37
OTHER BOYS GAMES
South Beloit 64 Schaumburg Christian 33
Christian Life 57 Mooseheart 49
Kaneland 52 Sycamore 48
DeKalb 59 Naperville Central 32
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys high school basketball scores involving teams from the Rockford area from Friday night, February 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.