ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball results from games involving Rockford area teams from Friday, January 20 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber.



NIC-10 BOYS

Auburn 78 Freeport 52

East 75 Belvidere 53

Guilford 69 Jefferson 60

Boylan 63 Belvidere North 54

Hononegah 60 Harlem 53



NIC-10 BOYS STANDINGS

Guilford 9-2

Auburn 8-2

Boylan 8-2

East 8-3

Harlem 5-5

Freeport 4-6

Belvidere North 3-8

Jefferson 3-8

Hononegah 2-8

Belvidere 2-9



BIG NORTHERN BOYS

Byron 67 Oregon 58

Rockford Lutheran 61 Dixon 58

Rockford Christian 83 Genoa-Kingston 48

Rock Falls 73 North Boone 55

Stillman Valley 47 Winnebago 43



OTHER BOYS SCORES

Morrison 74 Rochelle 69

Ottawa 46 Sycamore 45

Metea Valley 67 DeKalb 63



NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES

Auburn 70 Freeport 63

Belvidere 72 East 22 (Belvidere’s Emma Pierson scores a school record 40 points)

Boylan 51 Belvidere North 17

Guilford 73 Jefferson 60

Hononegah 40 Harlem 22



BIG NORTHERN GIRLS

Rock Falls 56 Winnebago 38



NUIC GIRLS

Aquin 50 Pearl City 37

Orangeville 48 Dakota 23

Le-Win 55 Durand 10

Eastland 63 AFC 25

Amboy 31 Forreston 27

Westlake Christian 39 South Beloit 25

sycamore 49 Ottawa 36











