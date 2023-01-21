ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball results from games involving Rockford area teams from Friday, January 20 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber.
NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 78 Freeport 52
East 75 Belvidere 53
Guilford 69 Jefferson 60
Boylan 63 Belvidere North 54
Hononegah 60 Harlem 53
NIC-10 BOYS STANDINGS
Guilford 9-2
Auburn 8-2
Boylan 8-2
East 8-3
Harlem 5-5
Freeport 4-6
Belvidere North 3-8
Jefferson 3-8
Hononegah 2-8
Belvidere 2-9
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Byron 67 Oregon 58
Rockford Lutheran 61 Dixon 58
Rockford Christian 83 Genoa-Kingston 48
Rock Falls 73 North Boone 55
Stillman Valley 47 Winnebago 43
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Morrison 74 Rochelle 69
Ottawa 46 Sycamore 45
Metea Valley 67 DeKalb 63
NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES
Auburn 70 Freeport 63
Belvidere 72 East 22 (Belvidere’s Emma Pierson scores a school record 40 points)
Boylan 51 Belvidere North 17
Guilford 73 Jefferson 60
Hononegah 40 Harlem 22
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS
Rock Falls 56 Winnebago 38
NUIC GIRLS
Aquin 50 Pearl City 37
Orangeville 48 Dakota 23
Le-Win 55 Durand 10
Eastland 63 AFC 25
Amboy 31 Forreston 27
Westlake Christian 39 South Beloit 25
sycamore 49 Ottawa 36
