ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from Friday, January 5 as compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for “Overtime” on Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m. for highlights, interviews and feature stories.



NIC-10 Boys

Auburn 73 Hononegah 66 (Danforth 27 points)

Guilford 57 Belvidere 38 (GVikes 8-0 in NIC-10)

Freeport 49 Belvidere North 41

East 42 Boylan 39 OT

Jefferson 61 Harlem 51



Updated NIC-10 boys’ standings

Guilford 8-0, 13-4

Auburn 6-1, 10-6

Belvidere North 5-3, 12-6

Freeport 5-3, 9-7

Boylan 4-4, 8-9

Hononegah 4-4, 7-9

Jefferson 3-4, 7-6

Harlem 2-6, 5-13

East 2-6, 4-13

Belvidere 0-8, 2-14



BIG NORTHERN BOYS

Dixon 64 Winnebago 46 (Dukes 15-3, Harrington 25 points)

Byron 68 Rock Falls 42 (Tigers 13-0, Newton 25 points)

Rockford Lutheran 80 North Boone 49 (Crusaders 43rd straight BNC win)

Rockford Christian 85 Oregon 65



OTHER BOYS SCORES

Fulton 51 Forreston 28

Sandwich 61 Rochelle 60

DeKalb 55 Naperville Central 25

Newman 57 Spring Valley Hall 56 (Newman’s Simpson

ties his own school record of 45 points)

Yorkville Christian 84 Hiawatha 48



NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES

Hononegah 60 Auburn 48 (Johnston 19 for Hono., Brown 20 for Auburn)

Guilford 63 Belvidere 41

Freeport 57 Belvidere North 46

Boylan 62 East 21 (Harter 15 for Boylan)

Harlem 50 Jefferson 45



BIG NORTHERN GIRLS SCORES

Dixon 53 North Boone 16

Winnebago 47 Oregon 29 (Palmer 16 for Bago)

Genoa-Kingston 45 Richmond-Burton 14 (non-conference)



NUIC GIRLS SCORES

Orangeville 56 Pearl City 24 (Cahoon 17, Orangeville 20-1)

Pecatonica 41 Lena-Winslow 35 (Rager 15 for Pec., Groezinger 17 for LW)

AFC 56 Milledgeville 11

Stockton 47 Warren 43)



OTHER GIRLS SCORES

South Beloit 51 Our Lady/C. Life 36



