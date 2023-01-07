ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night, January 6 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber.



NIC-10 BOYS

Auburn 65 Hononegah 50

Rockford East 63 Boylan 59

Jefferson 49 Harlem 46

Freeport 66 Belvidere North 65 OT

(Guilford and Belvidere were off)



BIG NORTHERN BOYS

Byron 59 Rock Falls 33

Lutheran 74 North Boone 55

Rockford Christian 90 Oregon 44 (Royal Lions are 16-0)



OTHER BOYS SCORES

Dixon 49 South Beloit 37

Earlville 43 Amboy 31

Fulton 66 Forreston 59 (Damhoff 39 points for Fulton)

Sandwich 68 Rochelle 65

Kaneland 72 Sycamore 52

DeKalb 54 Naperville Central 46

Huntley 79 Marengo 33



NIC-10 GIRLS

Hononegah 45 Auburn 19

Guilford 57 Belvidere 29

Freeport 60 Belvidere North 44

Boylan 69 East 12

Harlem 54 Jefferson 31



NUIC GIRLS

Pecatonica 26 Dakota 17

Orangeville 48 Le-Win 24

Eastland 59 Milledgeville 15

Polo 52 Forreston 43

RiverRidge/Scales Mound 58 Warren 20



OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Rockford Christian 62 Oregon 30

Yorkville Christian 62 South Beloit 36