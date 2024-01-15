ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Monday, January 15, 2024 as compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for “Overtime” Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.
(At Pecatonica MLK)
Pecatonica 64 Eastland 61
Scales Mound 55 Rockford Christian 49
Jefferson 60 Galena 49
Rochelle 63 Belvidere 42
Jefferson 74 Rochelle 66
Galena 71 Belvidere 52
Eastland 75 Rockford Christian 53
Pecatonica 82 Scales Mound 71 (championship game)
(OTHER GAMES)
Omaha Westside 73 Auburn 56 (Played in Omaha)
Belvidere North 55 Maine South 35 (Adam Brown 1,000th point)
Metea Valley 72 Rockford East 53
Rockford Lutheran 80 Seneca 49
Rockford Lutheran 73 Princeton 67
Rock Falls 58 Thornton Fractional South 57
DeKalb 61 Lyons 50
DeKalb 64 Woodstock Marian 40