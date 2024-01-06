ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls basketball results involving teams in the Rockford area from Saturday January 6 as compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch “Overtime” Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.



BOYS GAMES

Guilford 75 East 45 (Rockford Rumble) (Chatman 16, Johnson 15 for GVikes)

Auburn 75 Jefferson 63 (Rockford Rumble)

Rock Falls 59 Freeport 56

Huntley 56 Boylan 37

Dixon 56 South Beloit 35

Eastland 75 AFC 38

Rockford Lutheran 85 Warren 42|

Rockford Christian 78 Erie-Prophetstown 27

Polo 37 Forreston 30

Indian Creek 58 Amboy 41 (Probst 30 points for IC)

Stockton 45 Blackhawks 42

Earlville 54 Polo 41

DePaul Prep 67 DeKalb 53



GIRLS SCORES

Jefferson 47 Auburn 39 (Rockford Rumble) (Brown 27 points for Auburn)

Guilford 68 East 16 (Rockford Rumble)

Belvidere 53 Freeport 48

Boylan 37 Harlem 23 (Petalber 16 points, Boylan 17-2, 9-1)

Rockford Lutheran 75 Rockford Chrisitan 48

Rock Falls 52 Mendota 16

Byron 49 Sterling 39

Winnebago 60 Dakota 27



