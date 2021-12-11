Rockford area basketball scores from the weekend of Dec. 10, 11

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the girls and boys high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Friday, December 10 and Saturday , December 11 from the “Overtime” sports team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.
(FRIDAY’S BOYS GAMES)
Harlem 72 Jefferson 45
East 85 Belvidere 37
Boylan 52 Belvidere North 26
Guilford 69 Hononegah 66
Auburn 77 Freeport 57
Winnebago 49 Byron 35
Rockford Lutheran 73 Dixon 52
Princeton 62 Rock Falls 38
Big Rock 46 Amboy 32
DeKalb 52 Naperville North 24
IMSA 61 Iiawatha 26
Sycamore 50 Rochelle 37
Galena 41 Lena-Winslow 31
Timothy Christian 62
Marengo 37
(SATURDAY’S BOYS GAMES)
Boylan 78 Freeport 71
Guilford 62 Belvidere 36
Auburn 69 Timothy Christian 62
Belvidere North 55 Woodstock 38
Rockford Lutheran 73 Buffalo Grove 43
Stillman Valley 46 Mendota 36
Pontiac 65 Rock Falsl 60
Dakota 40 River Ridge 39
(FRIDAY’S GIRLS GAMES)
Harlem 46 Jefferson 42
Belvidere 55 East 26
Boylan 41 Belvidere North 30
Hononegah 50 Guilford 40
Genoa-Kingston 42 Oregon 30
Sycamore 62 Rochelle 23
(SATURDAY’S GAMES GAMES)
Winnebago 67 Palatine Fremd 60 OT
Stillman Valley 57 Elgin St. Edward 43
Rock Falls 57 Riverdale 23
Beloit Turner 46 North Boone 41
Rockford Lutheran 80 Yorkville Christian 29
Dixon 68 Johnsburg 50
Amboy 47 Indian Creek 23
RiverRidge/Scales Mound 63 Polo 28
Orangeville 36 Pearl City 21
Orangeville 45 Warren 31
Pecatonica 48 West Carroll 30
Pecatonica 59 Oregon 29
Galena 67 Durand 11
Galena 31 Lena-Winslow 19
