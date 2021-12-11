Rockford area basketball scores from the weekend of Dec. 10, 11

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the girls and boys high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Friday, December 10 and Saturday , December 11 from the “Overtime” sports team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.



(FRIDAY’S BOYS GAMES)

Harlem 72 Jefferson 45

East 85 Belvidere 37

Boylan 52 Belvidere North 26

Guilford 69 Hononegah 66

Auburn 77 Freeport 57

Winnebago 49 Byron 35

Rockford Lutheran 73 Dixon 52

Princeton 62 Rock Falls 38

Big Rock 46 Amboy 32

DeKalb 52 Naperville North 24

IMSA 61 Iiawatha 26

Sycamore 50 Rochelle 37

Galena 41 Lena-Winslow 31

Timothy Christian 62

Marengo 37



(SATURDAY’S BOYS GAMES)

Boylan 78 Freeport 71

Guilford 62 Belvidere 36

Auburn 69 Timothy Christian 62

Belvidere North 55 Woodstock 38

Rockford Lutheran 73 Buffalo Grove 43

Stillman Valley 46 Mendota 36

Pontiac 65 Rock Falsl 60

Dakota 40 River Ridge 39



(FRIDAY’S GIRLS GAMES)

Harlem 46 Jefferson 42

Belvidere 55 East 26

Boylan 41 Belvidere North 30

Hononegah 50 Guilford 40

Genoa-Kingston 42 Oregon 30

Sycamore 62 Rochelle 23



(SATURDAY’S GAMES GAMES)

Winnebago 67 Palatine Fremd 60 OT

Stillman Valley 57 Elgin St. Edward 43

Rock Falls 57 Riverdale 23

Beloit Turner 46 North Boone 41

Rockford Lutheran 80 Yorkville Christian 29

Dixon 68 Johnsburg 50

Amboy 47 Indian Creek 23

RiverRidge/Scales Mound 63 Polo 28

Orangeville 36 Pearl City 21

Orangeville 45 Warren 31

Pecatonica 48 West Carroll 30

Pecatonica 59 Oregon 29

Galena 67 Durand 11

Galena 31 Lena-Winslow 19

