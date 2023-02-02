ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Thursday, February 2 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
NUIC BOYS
Glena 70 Aquin 43
Pearl City 52 Durand 41
Lena-Winslow 52 Orangeville 34
Pecatonica 64 Dakota 40
Forreston 55 Amboy 43
Fulton 61 Eastland 41
East Dubuque 36 Stockton 34
Milledgeville 46 Polo 30
Warren 54 River Ridge 53
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
North Boone 67 Genoa-Kingston 63
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oregon 67 North Boone 53
Stillman Valley 71 Elgin St. Edward 25
Sycamore 50 Kaneland 40
Rock Falls 58 Freeport 52 (Raniyah Shirley, Freeport 1,000th point)
