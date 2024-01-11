ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys’ and girls’ high school basketball scores from games involving Rockford area teams from Thursday night compiled by the “Overtime” team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch for “Overtime” Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories.



NIC-10 Girls

Hononegah 41 Guilford 38 2OT (Hononegah’s NIC-10 winning streak alive at 47)

Boylan 53 Belvidere 26 (Esparza 28 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks)



NUIC GIRLS

Morrison 66 Milledgeville 16

Forreston 32 Amboy 30

Dakota 52 Durand 46

Aquin 63 Lena-Winslow 53

Orangeville 53 Pecatonica 34 (Cahoon 19, Sullivan 18 for 21-1 Broncos)

Eastland 69 Polo 47

Stockton 71 West Carroll 24 (Winters 19 for Stockton)



BIG NORTHERN GIRLS

Dixon 40 Rockford Lutheran 36 (Drew 21 for Dixon, Parker 1,000th point for Lutheran)



BIG NORTHERN BOYS

Byron 73 Genoa-Kingston 48 (Tucker 26 for 14-0 Tigers)

Winnebago 59 Oregon 46 (Larson 25 for Bago)

Aurora Central Catholic 60 North Boone 38