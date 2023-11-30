ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys’ and girls’ high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area on Thursday, November 30 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for the return of “Overtime” Friday, January 5 on FOX 39 at 11 p.m.



BOYS BASKETBALL

Byron 72 Mendota 43 (Tucker 33 points)

Pecatonica 67 Winnebago 34

North Boone 62 Marengo 31

Rockford Christian 77 Woodstock North 53 (Daugherty 29 points for RC)

Stillman Valley 64 Harvard 48

Dakota 54 Forreston 18

Galena 57 Durand 53

Orangeville 73 Hiawatha 46



GIRLS SCORES

Byron 49 IC Catholic 35

Dixon 46 LaSalle-Peru 25

Stillman Valley 46 Genoa-Kingston 14

Rockford Lutheran 74 Elgin St. Edward 46

Lena-Winslow 29 Forreston 24

Galena 58 Eastland 41

South Beloit 39 Alden-Hebron 33

Hiawatha 40 IMSA 20