ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys’ and girls’ high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area on Thursday, November 30 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for the return of “Overtime” Friday, January 5 on FOX 39 at 11 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Byron 72 Mendota 43 (Tucker 33 points)
Pecatonica 67 Winnebago 34
North Boone 62 Marengo 31
Rockford Christian 77 Woodstock North 53 (Daugherty 29 points for RC)
Stillman Valley 64 Harvard 48
Dakota 54 Forreston 18
Galena 57 Durand 53
Orangeville 73 Hiawatha 46
GIRLS SCORES
Byron 49 IC Catholic 35
Dixon 46 LaSalle-Peru 25
Stillman Valley 46 Genoa-Kingston 14
Rockford Lutheran 74 Elgin St. Edward 46
Lena-Winslow 29 Forreston 24
Galena 58 Eastland 41
South Beloit 39 Alden-Hebron 33
Hiawatha 40 IMSA 20
