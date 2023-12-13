ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball results from Tuesday, December 12 compiled by the “Overtime” team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch for the return of “Overtime” on Fox 39 Friday, January 5 at 11 p.m.



BOYS SCORES

Rock Falls 73 Oregon 42

North Boone 68 Hiawatha 47

Scales Mound 72 Dakota 42

Pecatonica 98 Newman 60 (Diedrich 21 points, Hoffman 20 points)

South Beloit 88 Schaumburg Christian 43 (Robertson 47 points, 25 rebounds)

Polo 59 Stockton 43

Lena-Winslow 59 Erie/Prophetstown 26

DeKalb 60 Dixon 34



GIRLS SCORES

Auburn 56 Jefferson 38

Hononegah 59 Belvidere 29 (Dimke 20, Niedfeldt 17)

Guilford 51 Belvidere North 28

Boylan 48 Freeport 34

Harlem 75 East 37

Byron 74 Bloomington CC 51

Kaneland 59 Stillman Valley 57

Pecatonica 45 Winnebago 27 (Pec. 10-1)

Christian Life 52 Alden-Hebron 34

Sycamore 44 Morris 40 (Lexi Carlson 1,000 point)

South Beloit 41 Schaumburg Christian 34

Orangeville 54 Pearl City 22 (Orangeville 12-0)