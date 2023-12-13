ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball results from Tuesday, December 12 compiled by the “Overtime” team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch for the return of “Overtime” on Fox 39 Friday, January 5 at 11 p.m.
BOYS SCORES
Rock Falls 73 Oregon 42
North Boone 68 Hiawatha 47
Scales Mound 72 Dakota 42
Pecatonica 98 Newman 60 (Diedrich 21 points, Hoffman 20 points)
South Beloit 88 Schaumburg Christian 43 (Robertson 47 points, 25 rebounds)
Polo 59 Stockton 43
Lena-Winslow 59 Erie/Prophetstown 26
DeKalb 60 Dixon 34
GIRLS SCORES
Auburn 56 Jefferson 38
Hononegah 59 Belvidere 29 (Dimke 20, Niedfeldt 17)
Guilford 51 Belvidere North 28
Boylan 48 Freeport 34
Harlem 75 East 37
Byron 74 Bloomington CC 51
Kaneland 59 Stillman Valley 57
Pecatonica 45 Winnebago 27 (Pec. 10-1)
Christian Life 52 Alden-Hebron 34
Sycamore 44 Morris 40 (Lexi Carlson 1,000 point)
South Beloit 41 Schaumburg Christian 34
Orangeville 54 Pearl City 22 (Orangeville 12-0)
