ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys’ and girls’ high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Tuesday, December 5 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



NIC-10 GIRLS

Hononegah 43 Boylan 30 (Hononegah 8-0, 4-0, Esparza 18pts., 13rbs. for Boylan)

Jefferson 57 Belvidere North 35

Belvidere 59 Auburn 56 (Pierson 27 points)

Harlem 53 Freeport 43



OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Rockford Lutheran 67 Genoa-Kingston 27 (Parker 22 points, 8 steals, 3 assists for Lutheran)

Polo 58 Oregon 38

Stillman Valley 62 Marengo 43 (Stillman 9-1)

Lena-Winslow 48 Dakota 18 (Groezinger 21 points)

Orangeville 53 Aquin 34 (Sillivan 27 points, 17 rebounds)

Pecatonica 45 Pearl City 22 (Mellentine 24 points on 8 3-pointers)



BOYS SCORES

Waubonsie Valley 53 Harlem 39

Oregon 78 West Carroll 32

Rockford Lutheran 64 Winnebago 40 (Vontez Dent 1,000th point)

River Ridge 52 Dakota 40

Sycamore 68 Rochelle 66

Fulton 38 Lena-Winslow 34

Hiawatha 76 Leland 62