ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Tuesday, February 7 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Byron 56 North Boone 36
Dixon 61 Rock Falls 50
Rockford Lutheran 73 Stillman Valley 57
Rockford Christian 47 Winnebago 39
Genoa-Kingston 50 Richmond-Burton 45
BIG NORTHERN BOYS STANDINGS
Rockford Lutheran 7-0
Rockford Christian 6-0
Dixon 5-2
Byron 5-3
Winnebago 4-3
Stillman Valley 3-3
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Christian Life 67 Leland 24
DeKalb 70 Rochelle 40
Sycamore 80 Marengo 58
GIRLS SCORES
Woodstock Marian 44 Belvidere North 24
Winnebago 50 Harlem 38
Oregon 49 South Beloit 14
Aquin 40 Dakota 22
Pecatonica 45 Durand 4
Lena-Winslow 56 Pearl City 40
Amboy 48 AFC 25
River Ridge/Scales Mound 52 Stockton 15
Sycamore 61 Plano 49
Neuqua Valley 57 DeKalb 25
Forreston 50 Milledgeville 18
Galena 54 East Dubuque 28
Warren 46 West Carroll 19
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Tuesday, February 7 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.