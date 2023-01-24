ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results from around the Rockford area from Tuesday, January 24 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
NIC-10 GIRLS
Hononegah 58 Belvidere 27
Guilford 82 East 16
Harlem 80 East 16
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS
Byron 35 Dixon 35 (Lady Tigers now 23-2, 7-0)
Winnebago 60 Genoa-Kingston 37
Rockford Lutheran 69 Oregon 32 (Joni Carlson gets her 400th win)
Rock Falls 49 Rockford Christian 36
NUIC GIRLS SCORES
Galena 67 Stockton 38
Pecatonica 58 Pearl City 43
East Dubuque 58 West Carroll 33
Orangeville 53 Aquin 32 (Sullivan 20 points, 16 rebounds, 7 steals, 4 blocks)
Lena-Winslow 45 Dakota 19
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Sycamore 61 Morris 22
Harvest Christian 59 South Beloit 33
BOYS SCORES
Pecatonica 72 North Boone 57
Stillman Valley 52 Richmond-Burton 49 OT
Lena-Winslow 47 Durand 36
Harvest Christian 47 South Beloit 40 (Robertson 26 points, 17 rebounds, 4 blocks)
DeKalb 64 Kaneland 63
Scales Mound 70 Benton 48
