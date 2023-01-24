ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results from around the Rockford area from Tuesday, January 24 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



NIC-10 GIRLS

Hononegah 58 Belvidere 27

Guilford 82 East 16

Harlem 80 East 16



BIG NORTHERN GIRLS

Byron 35 Dixon 35 (Lady Tigers now 23-2, 7-0)

Winnebago 60 Genoa-Kingston 37

Rockford Lutheran 69 Oregon 32 (Joni Carlson gets her 400th win)

Rock Falls 49 Rockford Christian 36



NUIC GIRLS SCORES

Galena 67 Stockton 38

Pecatonica 58 Pearl City 43

East Dubuque 58 West Carroll 33

Orangeville 53 Aquin 32 (Sullivan 20 points, 16 rebounds, 7 steals, 4 blocks)

Lena-Winslow 45 Dakota 19



OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Sycamore 61 Morris 22

Harvest Christian 59 South Beloit 33



BOYS SCORES

Pecatonica 72 North Boone 57

Stillman Valley 52 Richmond-Burton 49 OT

Lena-Winslow 47 Durand 36

Harvest Christian 47 South Beloit 40 (Robertson 26 points, 17 rebounds, 4 blocks)

DeKalb 64 Kaneland 63

Scales Mound 70 Benton 48



