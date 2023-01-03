ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, January 3 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.

‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night at 11 p.m.

NIC-10 GIRLS

Guilford 58 Auburn 21

Belvidere 38 Freeport 35

Belvidere North 55 East 39

Hononegah 46 Jefferson 22

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Genoa-Kinston 37 Forreston 35

Christian Life 45 Hiawatha 21

NUIC BOYS

Aquin 60 Orangeville 32

Durand 76 West Carroll 48

Pecatonica 62 Pearl City 34

Eastland 61 Amboy 36

Milledgeville 44 Forreston 41

Galena 47 Stockton 39

Le-Win 38 Dakota 31

East Dubuque 63 River Ridge 49

Scales Mound 61 Warren 52

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Rockford Lutheran 78 DeKalb 76

South Beloit 49 North Boone 32

Dixon 55 Geneseo 34

Sycamore 59 Plano 32