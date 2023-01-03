ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, January 3 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 this Friday night at 11 p.m.
NIC-10 GIRLS
Guilford 58 Auburn 21
Belvidere 38 Freeport 35
Belvidere North 55 East 39
Hononegah 46 Jefferson 22
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Genoa-Kinston 37 Forreston 35
Christian Life 45 Hiawatha 21
NUIC BOYS
Aquin 60 Orangeville 32
Durand 76 West Carroll 48
Pecatonica 62 Pearl City 34
Eastland 61 Amboy 36
Milledgeville 44 Forreston 41
Galena 47 Stockton 39
Le-Win 38 Dakota 31
East Dubuque 63 River Ridge 49
Scales Mound 61 Warren 52
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Rockford Lutheran 78 DeKalb 76
South Beloit 49 North Boone 32
Dixon 55 Geneseo 34
Sycamore 59 Plano 32