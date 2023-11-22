ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores for games involving Rockford area teams on Tuesday night, November 21.
[Boys Fred VanVleet Classic at Auburn]
Chicago Perspectives 58 Jefferson 50
Legacy Academy, TX 73 Whitney Young 64
Chicago Bogan 51 Rockford East 46
[Boys Boylan Thanksgiving Invitational]
Boylan 68 Chicago Noble/Johnson 51
Harvey Thornton 75 Freeport 54 (Morez Johnson 22 for Thornton)
[Boys Oswego Tournament]
Neuqua Valley 72 Guilford 65
[Boys AFC Tournament]
Hiawatha 49 Amboy 45
Indian Creek 68 Durand 54
[Boys Johnsburg Tournament]
Harlem 54 Crystal Lake Central 46
[Boys Other Games]
Scales Mound 52 Dakota 39
Lake Park 50 DeKalb 40
[Girls Vernon Hills Tournament]
Guilford 51 Vernon Hills 26
[Girls Dundee Crown Tournament]
Palatine 55 Boylan 41 (Esparza 15 points 10 rebounds)
[Girls South Beloit Tournament]
Richmond Burton 35 South Beloit 24
AFC 69 Elgin Academy 6
[Girls Forreston Tourmament]
Orangeville 45 Winnebago 14
Stillman Valley 59 Eastland 50
Stockton 99 Forreston 28
[Girls Dakota Tournament]
Aquin 39 River Ridge/Scales Mound 24
[Girls Other Scores]
Oregon 44 Mendota 36
Belvidere North 53 Woodstock North 39 (Hefty 20 points)
Dixon 41 Annawan 35 (Dixon 6-0)
Galena 56 Freeport 28
