ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Tuesday, November 28.
NIC-10 Girls
Auburn 60 Freeport 41
Belvidere 68 East 28 (Pierson 30 points)
Boylan 68 Belvidere North 24 (Esparza 27 points, gets her 1,000th career point)
Guilford 49 Jefferson 34
Hononegah 53 Harlem 23
OTHER Girls Scores
Stillman Valley 52 Elgin St. Edward 37
South Beloit 34 Hiawatha 3
BOYS SCORES
Dixon 57 Kewanee 33 (Dukes 4-0)
Pecatonica 88 Genoa-Kingston 43 (Peterson 18 points, Williams 17 for Pec.)
Sterling 63 Rock Falls 53
Hinkley Big Rock 65 Winnebago 46
Pearl City 51 Forreston 36
South Beloit 96 Hiawatha 33 (Robertson 41 points, 17 rebounds)
River Ridge 58 Polo 50
DeKalb 53 Glenbard West 45