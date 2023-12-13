ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday, December 13 complied by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. “Overtime” returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 5 at 11 p.m.
NIC-10 Boys
Auburn 83 Belvidere 20
Guilford 60 East 47 (Guilford snaps 23-game losing streak to East)
Belvidere North 51 Jefferson 32
Boylan 56 Hononegah 46 (Warner 19 points)
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Byron 64 East Dubuque 33 (Tigers 4-0, Tucker 20 points)
Rochelle 74 Genoa-Kingston 44
Big Rock 60 AFC 36
Sycamore 52 Mendota 43
GIRLS SCORES
North Boone 43 South Beloit 32
Eastland 53 River Ridge/Scales Mound 35
Stockton 59 Dakota 22
AFC 40 Oregon 18
