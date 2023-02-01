ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday, February 1 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
NIC-10 BOYS
Guilford 71 Freeport 70 (Malachi Johnson 3 pointer at the buzzer)
Auburn 57 Belvidere North 56
Boylan 64 Jefferson 35
East 66 Hononegah 50
Belvidere 60 Harlem 49
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS
Rockford Lutheran 48 Stillman Valley 46
Winnebago 68 Rockford Christian 48
Dixon 41 Rock Falls 24
Byron defeated North Boone (Lady Tigers clinch Big Northern championship)
Genoa-Kingston 42 Plano 37
NUIC GIRLS
Pecatonica 48 Dakota 21
Amboy 54 Earlville 28
Stockton 42 West Carroll 39
Polo 62 Forreston 55 (Lindee Poper 1,000th point for Polo)
East Dubuque 43 Warren 28
Galena 54 River Ridge/Scales Mound 45
