ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday, February 1 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



NIC-10 BOYS

Guilford 71 Freeport 70 (Malachi Johnson 3 pointer at the buzzer)

Auburn 57 Belvidere North 56

Boylan 64 Jefferson 35

East 66 Hononegah 50

Belvidere 60 Harlem 49



BIG NORTHERN GIRLS

Rockford Lutheran 48 Stillman Valley 46

Winnebago 68 Rockford Christian 48

Dixon 41 Rock Falls 24

Byron defeated North Boone (Lady Tigers clinch Big Northern championship)

Genoa-Kingston 42 Plano 37



NUIC GIRLS

Pecatonica 48 Dakota 21

Amboy 54 Earlville 28

Stockton 42 West Carroll 39

Polo 62 Forreston 55 (Lindee Poper 1,000th point for Polo)

East Dubuque 43 Warren 28

Galena 54 River Ridge/Scales Mound 45

