ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday, February 15 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
Watch ‘Overtime’ live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories on our local teams.
NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 59 Guilford 53 (Agee 21 points) (Knights & Vikings split season series)
East 68 Belvidere North 65 (East finishes regular season with six straight wins)
Freeport 74 Belvidere 58
Boylan 59 Harlem 57
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Dixon 75 Oregon 47
Genoa-Kingston 70 Sycamore 63 (non-conference game)
Rock Falls 57 Newman 40 (non-conference game)
NUIC BOYS
Milledgeville 56 Fulton 54
Pecatonica 89 Orangeville 44
Warren 49 Pearl City 44
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Harvard 86 Marengo 73
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday, February 15 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.