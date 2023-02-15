ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday, February 15 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



Watch ‘Overtime’ live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories on our local teams.



NIC-10 BOYS

Auburn 59 Guilford 53 (Agee 21 points) (Knights & Vikings split season series)

East 68 Belvidere North 65 (East finishes regular season with six straight wins)

Freeport 74 Belvidere 58

Boylan 59 Harlem 57



BIG NORTHERN BOYS

Dixon 75 Oregon 47

Genoa-Kingston 70 Sycamore 63 (non-conference game)

Rock Falls 57 Newman 40 (non-conference game)



NUIC BOYS

Milledgeville 56 Fulton 54

Pecatonica 89 Orangeville 44

Warren 49 Pearl City 44



OTHER BOYS SCORES

Harvard 86 Marengo 73