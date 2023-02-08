ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday night, February 8 as compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber.
NIC-10 BOYS
Guilford 52 Boylan 49
Auburn 71 Harlem 63
Jefferson 61 Belvidere 31
Hononegah 51 Belvidere North 50
Rockford East 79 Freeport 57
UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS
Guilford 13-2
Auburn 12-3
Boylan 11-4
East 11-4
Harlem 7-8
Freeport 5-10
Jefferson 4-11
Belvidere 4-11
Belvidere North 4-11
Hononegah 4-11
NUIC BOYS
Eastland 56 Forreston 27
Polo 38 Fulton 36
Scales Mound 55 East Dubuque 43
Lena-Winslow 35 Stockton 28
Orangeville 59 Pearl City 51
Galena 61 Warren 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Winnebago 67 Rockford Lutheran 54
Marengo 56 Harvard 18
Genoa-Kingston 40 Hinkley Big Rock 31
