ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday night as compiled by the "Overtime" team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



NIC-10 BOYS

Guilford 54 Auburn 47 (Game halted with :49 to play by a scare that had fans running for the exits.)

Freeport 64 Belvidere 58

Belvidere North 60 Est 43

Harlem 60 Boylan 57

Jefferson 61 Hononegah 56



ROCKFORD CROSSTOWN SHOWDOWN (Boys)

Rockford Christian 70 Rockford Lutheran 64 (Christian Cummings 32 points, 16 rebounds for RC)



NUIC

Durand 54 Pearl City 32 (Durand now 13-3)

Lena-Winslow 51 Orangeville 22

Pecatonica 60 Dakota 40

Eastland 45 Fulton 40

Forreston 54 Amboy 33 (Erdmann 25 for Forreston)

Polo 50 Milledgeville 44 (Soltow 31 for the Marcos)

River Ridge 48 Stockton 14



NIC-10 GIRLS

Freeport 65 Jefferson 49

Byron 52 Oregon 22

Rochelle 58 Spring Valley Hall 55

Sycamore 46 Kaneland 45

Eastland 44 Forreston 7