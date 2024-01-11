ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday night as compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for “Overtime” on Fox 39 Friday night’s at 11 p.m. for the latest in high school basketball highlights, interviews and feature stories.
NIC-10 BOYS
Guilford 54 Auburn 47 (Game halted with :49 to play by a scare that had fans running for the exits.)
Freeport 64 Belvidere 58
Belvidere North 60 Est 43
Harlem 60 Boylan 57
Jefferson 61 Hononegah 56
ROCKFORD CROSSTOWN SHOWDOWN (Boys)
Rockford Christian 70 Rockford Lutheran 64 (Christian Cummings 32 points, 16 rebounds for RC)
NUIC
Durand 54 Pearl City 32 (Durand now 13-3)
Lena-Winslow 51 Orangeville 22
Pecatonica 60 Dakota 40
Eastland 45 Fulton 40
Forreston 54 Amboy 33 (Erdmann 25 for Forreston)
Polo 50 Milledgeville 44 (Soltow 31 for the Marcos)
River Ridge 48 Stockton 14
NIC-10 GIRLS
Freeport 65 Jefferson 49
Byron 52 Oregon 22
Rochelle 58 Spring Valley Hall 55
Sycamore 46 Kaneland 45
Eastland 44 Forreston 7
