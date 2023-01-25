ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday night, January 25th compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



NIC-10 BOYS

Auburn 54 East 53 (Chaney 2 FTs with :04, Agee 22 points)

Boylan 52 Belvidere 43

Guilford 68 Hononegah 49 (Vikings still in first by half a game over Auburn and Boylan)

Freeport 69 Jefferson 66

Harlem 52 Belvidere North 48

NIC-10 STANDINGS

Guilford 10-2

Auburn 9-2

Boylan 9-2

East 8-4

Harlem 6-5

Freeport 5-6

Belvidere North 3-9

Jefferson 3-10

Hononegah 2-9

Belvidere 2-10



OTHER BOYS GAMES

Pecatonica 75 Byron 49

Genoa-Kingston 66 Indian Creek 39

Dakota 52 Orangeville 37

Forreston 71 AFC 56

Warren 54 Stockton 49

Fulton 64 Milledgeville 46

Winnebago 45 Marengo 16

East Dubuque 76 West Carroll 45

Pearl City 64 Aquin 56

Galena 63 River Ridge 45



GIRLS GAMES

Stillman Valley 58 North Boone 18

Oregon 59 Big Rock 46

