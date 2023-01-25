ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday night, January 25th compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 54 East 53 (Chaney 2 FTs with :04, Agee 22 points)
Boylan 52 Belvidere 43
Guilford 68 Hononegah 49 (Vikings still in first by half a game over Auburn and Boylan)
Freeport 69 Jefferson 66
Harlem 52 Belvidere North 48
NIC-10 STANDINGS
Guilford 10-2
Auburn 9-2
Boylan 9-2
East 8-4
Harlem 6-5
Freeport 5-6
Belvidere North 3-9
Jefferson 3-10
Hononegah 2-9
Belvidere 2-10
OTHER BOYS GAMES
Pecatonica 75 Byron 49
Genoa-Kingston 66 Indian Creek 39
Dakota 52 Orangeville 37
Forreston 71 AFC 56
Warren 54 Stockton 49
Fulton 64 Milledgeville 46
Winnebago 45 Marengo 16
East Dubuque 76 West Carroll 45
Pearl City 64 Aquin 56
Galena 63 River Ridge 45
GIRLS GAMES
Stillman Valley 58 North Boone 18
Oregon 59 Big Rock 46