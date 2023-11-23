ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday, November 22 compiled by the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
(Boys: Fred VanVleet Classic at Auburn)
Chicago Perspectives 49 Belvidere North 48
Chicago Whitney Young 72 Auburn 63 OT
Belvidere North 60 Morgan Park 41
Chicago Perspectives 62 East 51
(Boys: Boylan Thanksgiving Invitational)
Peoria Richwoods 75 Rockford Lutheran 57 (Dent 24 points for Lutheran)
Freeport 75 Chicago Noble/Johnson 52 (Jaden Marion 17 for Freeport)
Boylan 63 Chicago Marshall 52 (Dixon 18, Starck 15, Kerestes 13)
(Boys: Oregon Tournament)
Newman 56 Genoa-Kingston 42
Oregon 79 Harvard 46 (Olalde 19 for Oregon)
Rockford Christian 82 Jefferson JV 57 (Cummings 25 for RC)
South Beloit 50 North Boone 17 (Robertson 27 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks for SoBo)
(Boys: Sycamore Tournament)
Sterling 84 Belvidere 69
Rochelle 82 Dundee Crown 70 (Cayden Moore 29 points for Rochelle)
(Boys: Oswego Tournament)
Guilford 72 Fenwick 70 (Johnson 22 for Guilford)
(Boys: Barrington Tournament)
Barrington 66 Hononegah 47
(Boys: Other Games)
Galena 51 Dakota 44
Huntley 56 Harlem 39
DeKalb 69 Oak Park 50
(Girls: Dakota Tournament)
Aquin 38 Byron 35
Dakota 42 Pearl City 39
River Ridge/Scales Mound 65 North Boone 34