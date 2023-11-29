ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball results from Wednesday, November 29.
NIC-10 Boys
Belvidere North 60 Boylan 57 (Adam Brown 25 points for North)
Guilford 62 Jefferson 58 (Randy Johnson gets 1,000th point for Jefferson)
East 46 Belvidere 39
Hononegah 58 Harlem 48
Auburn at Freeport
OTHER Boys Games
Rockford Lutheran 89 Woodstock Marian 78
Oregon 74 AFC 45
Genoa-Kinston 63 Marengo 46
Stockton 31 Orangeville 24
Eastland 40 Newman 36
GIRLS Scores
Dixon 40 Ottawa 38 OT (Dixon 8-0)
Pecatonica 57 North Boone 27
Woodstock Marian 47 Winnebago 26
Polo 45 Durand 32
Pearl City 29 Forreston 20
Sycamore 59 Neuqua Valley 54
