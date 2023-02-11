ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Saturday, February 11 as compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.

NIC-10 BOYS (SATURDAY)

Guilford 72 Belvidere 44

Hononegah 60 Auburn 54

(As a result of these two games Guilford has clinched the NIC-10 championship outright)

Rockford East 60 Boylan 59

Freeport 56 Belvidere North 53

Harlem 59 Jefferson 49

UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS (Through Saturday, Feb. 11)

Guilford 15-2, 22-7

Auburn 13-4, 18-12

East 13-4, 20-10

Boylan 12-5, 19-11

Harlem 8-9, 12-17

Freeport 6-11, 12-16

Hononegah 6-11, 8-22

Jefferson 4-13, 6-22

Belvidere 4-13, 6-23

Belvidere North 4-13, 9-21

OTHER BOYS GAMES SATURDAY

Sterling 93 Rockford Lutheran 73

Oregon 49 Harvard 42

Marmion 70 Dixon 33

El Paso 64 Eastland 61 OT

South Beloit 73 Alden-Hebron 30

South Beloit 60 Harvest Christian 28 (S. Beloit wins NAC Tournament)

Christian Life 63 Alden-Hebron 59

3A GIRLS SYCAMORE REGIONAL

Freeport 43 Belvidere 42

2A GIRLS MARENGO REGIONAL

Johnsburg 55 St. Edward 49

Genoa-Kingston 46 Richmond-Burton 20

2A GIRLS BYRON REGIONAL

Rockford Christian 72 Oregon 56

Rockford Lutheran 76 North Boone 33

2A GIRLS WEST CARROLL REGIONAL

Rock Falls 75 West Carroll 12

1A GIRLS PEARL CITY REGIONAL

Pearl City 32 Newman 30

Morrison 65 Milledgeville 25

1A GIRLS AMBOY REGIONAL

AFC 56 Indian Creek 18

Forreston 42 Hiawatha 6

1A GIRLS PECATONICA REGIONAL

Alden-Hebron 46 South Beloit 40

Aquin 49 Durand 13

1A GIRLS GALENA REGIONAL

Warren 41 Stockton 22

Eastland 50 East Dubuque 28