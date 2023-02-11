ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Saturday, February 11 as compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
NIC-10 BOYS (SATURDAY)
Guilford 72 Belvidere 44
Hononegah 60 Auburn 54
(As a result of these two games Guilford has clinched the NIC-10 championship outright)
Rockford East 60 Boylan 59
Freeport 56 Belvidere North 53
Harlem 59 Jefferson 49
UPDATED NIC-10 STANDINGS (Through Saturday, Feb. 11)
Guilford 15-2, 22-7
Auburn 13-4, 18-12
East 13-4, 20-10
Boylan 12-5, 19-11
Harlem 8-9, 12-17
Freeport 6-11, 12-16
Hononegah 6-11, 8-22
Jefferson 4-13, 6-22
Belvidere 4-13, 6-23
Belvidere North 4-13, 9-21
OTHER BOYS GAMES SATURDAY
Sterling 93 Rockford Lutheran 73
Oregon 49 Harvard 42
Marmion 70 Dixon 33
El Paso 64 Eastland 61 OT
South Beloit 73 Alden-Hebron 30
South Beloit 60 Harvest Christian 28 (S. Beloit wins NAC Tournament)
Christian Life 63 Alden-Hebron 59
3A GIRLS SYCAMORE REGIONAL
Freeport 43 Belvidere 42
2A GIRLS MARENGO REGIONAL
Johnsburg 55 St. Edward 49
Genoa-Kingston 46 Richmond-Burton 20
2A GIRLS BYRON REGIONAL
Rockford Christian 72 Oregon 56
Rockford Lutheran 76 North Boone 33
2A GIRLS WEST CARROLL REGIONAL
Rock Falls 75 West Carroll 12
1A GIRLS PEARL CITY REGIONAL
Pearl City 32 Newman 30
Morrison 65 Milledgeville 25
1A GIRLS AMBOY REGIONAL
AFC 56 Indian Creek 18
Forreston 42 Hiawatha 6
1A GIRLS PECATONICA REGIONAL
Alden-Hebron 46 South Beloit 40
Aquin 49 Durand 13
1A GIRLS GALENA REGIONAL
Warren 41 Stockton 22
Eastland 50 East Dubuque 28