ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams for Friday, February 17 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
BOYS REGULAR SEASON
Rockford Lutheran 69 Normal University High 59
Rockford Christian 87 Stillman Valley 55 (Royal Lions improved to 28-2)
Warren 54 Stockton 34
GIRLS 4A ROCKFORD EAST REGIONAL
Harlem 44 Hononegah 31
GIRLS 4A HUNTLEY REGIONAL
Guilford 43 Huntley 40 (Guilford’s first regional championship since 1996!, Vikings take down #1 seed)
GIRLS 3A CENTRAL H.S. REGIONAL (At Burlington)
Central H.S. 42 Boylan 32
GIRLS 3A SYCAMORE REGIONAL
Sycamore 49 Kaneland 27 (Evyn Carrier 27 points, 9 rebounds)
GIRLS 2A MARENGO REGIONAL
Aurora CC 59 Marengo 36
GIRLS 2A BYRON REGIONAL
Byron 78 Winnebago 59 (Lady Tigers now 29-2)
GIRLS 2A WEST CARROLL REGIONAL
Stillman Valley 42 Rock Island Alleman 35 (Stillman now 27-6)
GIRLS 1A PEARL CITY REGIONAL
Orangeville 64 Morrison 36 (Orangeville’s first regional championship in 26 years)
GIRLS 1A AMBOY REGIONAL
Polo 49 Amboy 43 (Polo’s first regional championship since 2008)
GIRLS 1A PECATONICA REGIONAL
Pecatonica 54 Aquin 52 (Elana Rager 26 points)
GIRLS 1A GALENA REGIONAL
Galena 48 River Ridge 28
