ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams for Friday, February 17 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



BOYS REGULAR SEASON

Rockford Lutheran 69 Normal University High 59

Rockford Christian 87 Stillman Valley 55 (Royal Lions improved to 28-2)

Warren 54 Stockton 34



GIRLS 4A ROCKFORD EAST REGIONAL

Harlem 44 Hononegah 31



GIRLS 4A HUNTLEY REGIONAL

Guilford 43 Huntley 40 (Guilford’s first regional championship since 1996!, Vikings take down #1 seed)



GIRLS 3A CENTRAL H.S. REGIONAL (At Burlington)

Central H.S. 42 Boylan 32



GIRLS 3A SYCAMORE REGIONAL

Sycamore 49 Kaneland 27 (Evyn Carrier 27 points, 9 rebounds)



GIRLS 2A MARENGO REGIONAL

Aurora CC 59 Marengo 36



GIRLS 2A BYRON REGIONAL

Byron 78 Winnebago 59 (Lady Tigers now 29-2)



GIRLS 2A WEST CARROLL REGIONAL

Stillman Valley 42 Rock Island Alleman 35 (Stillman now 27-6)



GIRLS 1A PEARL CITY REGIONAL

Orangeville 64 Morrison 36 (Orangeville’s first regional championship in 26 years)



GIRLS 1A AMBOY REGIONAL

Polo 49 Amboy 43 (Polo’s first regional championship since 2008)



GIRLS 1A PECATONICA REGIONAL

Pecatonica 54 Aquin 52 (Elana Rager 26 points)



GIRLS 1A GALENA REGIONAL

Galena 48 River Ridge 28