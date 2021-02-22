Rockford area high school basketball scores for Monday, February 22

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for Monday night from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.
BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Byron 59 Stillman Valley 48 (Tigers’ 6th straight win)
Dixon 76 Mendota 49
Rockford Lutheran 87 Genoa-Kingston 37 (Crusaders 8-0)
Rockford Christian 62 Winnebago 58 (Bago’s 6 game winning streak snapped)
Rock Falls 50 Oregon 39
NUIC BOYS
Lena-Winslow 40 Orangeville 38
Pecatonica 41 Dakota 36 (Pec. 7-0, 4-0)
Durand 53 Pearl City 43
Galena 59 Milledgeville 58
East Dubuque 60 Warren 37
Eastland 66 Polo 39
Scales Mound 63 Forreston 22
AREA BOYS
Schaumburg Christian 80 South Beloit 76
Sycamore 59 Plano 47
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS
Byron 48 Stillman Valley 34
Dixon 47 Mendota 27
Rock Falls 71 Oregon 18
Winnebago 62 Rockford Christian 14
NUIC GIRLS
Dakota 40 Pecatonica 31 (Toelke 21 points, 20 rebounds)
AREA GIRLS
Sycamore 61 Plano 21 (Sycamore 7-1, 5-0)
South Beloit 43 Schaumburg Christian 35
