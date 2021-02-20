Rockford area high school basketball scores for Saturday, February 20

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the scores for boys and girls basketball for Saturday, February 20 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.
Also watch for highlights of the following games this evening on WTVO 17/Fox 39 and at www.mystateline.com
(Boys) Belvidere North at Harlem, Jefferson at Guilford, and Dakota at Pecatonica
(Girls) Hononegah at Boylan
NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 58 Freeport 56
East 82 Belvidere 31
Harlem 51 Belvidere North 33 (Harlem 5-1 in NIC-10 play)
Jefferson 57 Guilford 43 (J-Hawks 5-0 in NIC-10 play)
NUIC BOYS
Pecatonica 53 Dakota 32 (Hoffman 23 points)
Aquin 63 Galena 55
Orangeville 58 Lena-Winslow 41
Eastland 58 Forreston 42 (Henze 31 points for Eastland)
AREA BOYS
South Beloit 54 Our Lady of Sacred Heart 11
NIC-10 GIRLS
Hononegah 49 Boylan 19 (Clark 16 points for Hononegah)
Auburn 80 Freeport 42 (Brooklyn Gray 34 points for Auburn)
Rockford East 40 Belvidere 29
AREA GIRLS
Dakota 51 RR/SM 35
Stockton 66 Polo 38 (Timpe 31 for Stockton, Stockton 6-0)
South Beloit 41 North Boone 38
