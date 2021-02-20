Rockford area high school basketball scores for Saturday, February 20

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Scott Leber and David Greenberg have the Stateline covered in high school basketball baseline-to-baseline with their half-hour 'Overtime' show. This week's show includes a feature story on Rockford Christian freshman Ethan Lathan, an interview with Jefferson J-Hawks boys head coach John Rossato, and highlights of the following games:

(Boys) Stillman Valley at Lutheran, Rockford Christian at Genoa-Kingston, Mendota at Winnebago, Oregon at Byron, Harlem at Auburn(Girls) Rockford Lutheran at Stillman Valley, Guilford at Hononegah, Auburn at Harlem, and Sandwich at Sycamore.

To view the show click on the media player, and watch 'Overtime' live on Fox 39 every Friday night at 11 p.m. The show is rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.