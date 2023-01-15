ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–With MLK tournaments underway, there was a whole lot of high school basketball action for boys and girls teams on Saturday. Here is a list of the results compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.
Watch ‘Overtime’ on Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m. for highlights, interviews and a weekly recap of all things high school basketball.
FREEPORT MANNY’S CLASS (BOYS)
Fulton 69 Freeport 62
Fulton 76 Rockford Christian 69
Rockford Christian 90 Freeport 84 OT
JEFFERSON MLK (BOYS)
TF South 69 Jefferson 59
Batavia 51 Guilford 46
Springfield 70 Jefferson 53
Batavia 64 Hononegah 50
Guilford 75 TF South 73 OT
PECATONICA MLK (BOYS)
Pecatonica 84 Polo 37
Galena 59 Eastland 50
Scales Mound 66 Richmond-Burton 25
Johnsburg 66 Durand 42
Galena 74 Pecatonica 60
Johnsburg 73 Scales Mound 59
Eastland 55 Polo 29
Richmond-Burton 60 Durand 52
SOUTH BELOIT MLK (BOYS)
Harvest Christian 53 Forreston 29
South Beloit 58 Harvard 19
North Boone 50 Forreston 41
Oregon 63 Harvard 42
East Dubuque 47 North Boone 41
Stillman Valley 71 Oregon 41
Harvest Christian 53 East Dubuque 31
Stilman Valley 38 South Beloit 36
OTHER BOYS MLK Tournaments and scores
Curie 81 Auburn 67
East 74 St. Francis 39
Rockford Lutheran 67 Timothy Christian 61
Boylan 70 Northside College Pep 54
Lake Forest 65 Boylan 46
Harlem 75 Woodstock 50
Princton 45 Winnebago 34
Big Rock 54 Pearl City 30
Stockton 40 Amboy 34
BYRON MLK (GIRLS)
Byron 41 Spring Valley Hall 29
Rosary 47 Forreston 40
Byron 51 Harlem 39
Galena 63 Rosary 44
Forreston 57 Durand 11
Galena 36 Harlem 19
Spring Valley Hall 49 Durand 14
FREEPORT MANNY’S CLASSIC (GIRLS)
Eastland 55 Freeport 41
Rockford Christian 54 Eastland 42
Rockford Christian 52 Freeport 48
MORE GIRLS MLK Tournaments and scores
East Dubuque 51 Dakota 21
Orangeville 48 Warren 20
Jefferson 63 Harvard 25
Jefferson 48 Maine East 20
Guilford 66 St. Viator 37
Oswego 47 Belvidere North 34
Christian Life 50 Elgin Academy 22
Boylan 35 Dundee-Crown 21
Boylan 54 Neuqua Valley 43
Westfield Prep, MI 76 Auburn 39
Dundee-Crown 41 DeKalb 29
Peoria Notre Dame 59 Winnebago 29
Amboy 37 Stockton 29
