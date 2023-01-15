ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–With MLK tournaments underway, there was a whole lot of high school basketball action for boys and girls teams on Saturday. Here is a list of the results compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



FREEPORT MANNY’S CLASS (BOYS)

Fulton 69 Freeport 62

Fulton 76 Rockford Christian 69

Rockford Christian 90 Freeport 84 OT



JEFFERSON MLK (BOYS)

TF South 69 Jefferson 59

Batavia 51 Guilford 46

Springfield 70 Jefferson 53

Batavia 64 Hononegah 50

Guilford 75 TF South 73 OT



PECATONICA MLK (BOYS)

Pecatonica 84 Polo 37

Galena 59 Eastland 50

Scales Mound 66 Richmond-Burton 25

Johnsburg 66 Durand 42

Galena 74 Pecatonica 60

Johnsburg 73 Scales Mound 59

Eastland 55 Polo 29

Richmond-Burton 60 Durand 52



SOUTH BELOIT MLK (BOYS)

Harvest Christian 53 Forreston 29

South Beloit 58 Harvard 19

North Boone 50 Forreston 41

Oregon 63 Harvard 42

East Dubuque 47 North Boone 41

Stillman Valley 71 Oregon 41

Harvest Christian 53 East Dubuque 31

Stilman Valley 38 South Beloit 36



OTHER BOYS MLK Tournaments and scores

Curie 81 Auburn 67

East 74 St. Francis 39

Rockford Lutheran 67 Timothy Christian 61

Boylan 70 Northside College Pep 54

Lake Forest 65 Boylan 46

Harlem 75 Woodstock 50

Princton 45 Winnebago 34

Big Rock 54 Pearl City 30

Stockton 40 Amboy 34



BYRON MLK (GIRLS)

Byron 41 Spring Valley Hall 29

Rosary 47 Forreston 40

Byron 51 Harlem 39

Galena 63 Rosary 44

Forreston 57 Durand 11

Galena 36 Harlem 19

Spring Valley Hall 49 Durand 14



FREEPORT MANNY’S CLASSIC (GIRLS)

Eastland 55 Freeport 41

Rockford Christian 54 Eastland 42

Rockford Christian 52 Freeport 48



MORE GIRLS MLK Tournaments and scores

East Dubuque 51 Dakota 21

Orangeville 48 Warren 20

Jefferson 63 Harvard 25

Jefferson 48 Maine East 20

Guilford 66 St. Viator 37

Oswego 47 Belvidere North 34

Christian Life 50 Elgin Academy 22

Boylan 35 Dundee-Crown 21

Boylan 54 Neuqua Valley 43

Westfield Prep, MI 76 Auburn 39

Dundee-Crown 41 DeKalb 29

Peoria Notre Dame 59 Winnebago 29

Amboy 37 Stockton 29